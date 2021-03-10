W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 734,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $51,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

