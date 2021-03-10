UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 153,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.59% of UMB Financial worth $52,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 78.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3,230.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $48,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $64,954.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,891.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,529 shares of company stock worth $2,205,175. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial stock opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

