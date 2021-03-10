JustLiquidity Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.11 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded down 4% against the dollar. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for about $212.76 or 0.00373391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $92.95 million and approximately $13.11 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00504119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00073315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.63 or 0.00527591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00075735 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

JustLiquidity Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JULUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.