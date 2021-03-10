Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Sells $115,000.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Herman Hartheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repay alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,384 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,312,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Repay by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,423,000 after buying an additional 1,218,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,628,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.