Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Sells $115,000.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Robert Herman Hartheimer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 5th, Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,384 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,312,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Repay by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,423,000 after buying an additional 1,218,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,628,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.
