Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $104,480.00.

On Monday, December 28th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $107,520.00.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Ciena by 84.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.