Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 500 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $53,115.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,713,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $156,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $103,290.00.

On Monday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $82,144.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $103,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $106,060.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $309,930.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $107,940.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $105,220.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $204,920.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $377,172.00.

CRVL opened at $103.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $110.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 61.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 196.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.