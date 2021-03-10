xBTC (xBTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,257.00

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. xBTC has a market cap of $3.80 million and $3,257.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xBTC token can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xBTC has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.67 or 0.00510185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00069724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00057212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00075114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.42 or 0.00558822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00076082 BTC.

xBTC Token Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 9,552,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,620,760 tokens. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

xBTC Token Trading

