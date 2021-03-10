OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) Insider Arvind Gupta Sells 300,000 Shares

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) insider Arvind Gupta sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £51,000 ($66,631.83).

LON:OPG traded up GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 18.49 ($0.24). 141,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.34. OPG Power Ventures Plc has a one year low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The firm has a market cap of £74.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96.

About OPG Power Ventures

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

