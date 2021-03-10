OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) Insider Arvind Gupta Sells 300,000 Shares

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) insider Arvind Gupta sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £51,000 ($66,631.83).
LON:OPG traded up GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 18.49 ($0.24). 141,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.34. OPG Power Ventures Plc has a one year low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The firm has a market cap of £74.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96.
About OPG Power Ventures
