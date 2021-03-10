Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of Alarm.com worth $54,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALRM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of ALRM opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $181,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,329.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.