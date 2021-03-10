Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $54,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $47.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

