The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. The Allstate comprises about 0.1% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

The Allstate stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.73. 45,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,176. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.69. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $116.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

