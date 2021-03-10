Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Oakmont Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Oakmont Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,559 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 8.4% of Oakmont Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $95,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $227.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

