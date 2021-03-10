Kyle B. Levine Sells 2,000 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at $523,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ALK stock opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

