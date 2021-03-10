Kyle B. Levine Sells 2,000 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at $523,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ALK stock opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.
