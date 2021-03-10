Vapotherm Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,455 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 220% compared to the average volume of 767 call options.

Shares of NYSE VAPO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.72. 7,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,606. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $663.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of -1.50.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,838.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $893,160. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 135,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,117,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

