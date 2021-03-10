Vapotherm Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,455 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 220% compared to the average volume of 767 call options.
Shares of NYSE VAPO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.72. 7,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,606. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $663.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of -1.50.
In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,838.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $893,160. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.
VAPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
About Vapotherm
Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.
