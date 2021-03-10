Canaccord Genuity Increases Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to $8.50

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from $5.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

CTSDF traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,119. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

