Canaccord Genuity Increases Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to $8.50

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from $5.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

CTSDF traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,119. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

