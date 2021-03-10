Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.L) (LON:SOHO) Given New GBX 115 Price Target at Shore Capital

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.L) (LON:SOHO) had its price objective hoisted by Shore Capital from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.L) stock opened at GBX 106.08 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50. Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 64.20 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 113.55 ($1.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £427.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 0.61%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

