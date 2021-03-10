Investors Purchase Large Volume of II-VI Put Options (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,941 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 808% compared to the average daily volume of 434 put options.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 60,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 322,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $612,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,767,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,731 shares of company stock valued at $6,964,406 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get II-VI alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in II-VI by 25.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter valued at $221,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIVI. DA Davidson increased their price target on II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on II-VI from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

IIVI stock opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.69. II-VI has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.