ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Major Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc Acquires 800 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 100 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.06 per share, with a total value of $6,506.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 250 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $17,500.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 56 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.46 per share, with a total value of $3,665.76.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 87,800 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

