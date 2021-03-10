Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Announces Earnings Results

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 7.30%.

SYNL stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. Synalloy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman purchased 16,600 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. 8.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

