Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGAN traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. 9,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,199. Transphorm has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGAN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transphorm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

