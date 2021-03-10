Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSH stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.54. 17,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,474. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.77.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

