Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Danaher by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Danaher by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $216.38. The stock had a trading volume of 40,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,321. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.86. The company has a market cap of $154.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.36.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

