Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stake Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 424,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $55,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $146.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.89. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.