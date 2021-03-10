Tervita’s (TEV) “Sector Perform Market Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform market weight rating on shares of Tervita (TSE:TEV) in a report issued on Sunday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tervita’s FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tervita presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.97.

Shares of TEV opened at C$5.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.73. Tervita has a fifty-two week low of C$1.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$587.53 million and a PE ratio of -13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

