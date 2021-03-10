CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Up 5.3%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 2,452,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,997,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

