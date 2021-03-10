Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Up 5.4%

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $44.85. 5,569,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 2,734,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,694,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,526,050 shares of company stock valued at $331,223,616 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

