Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $937.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SPB traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.74. 2,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,028. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

