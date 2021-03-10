Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vontier Call Options (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 805 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,050% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92. Vontier has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Argus began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

