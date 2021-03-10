Traders Buy High Volume of Community Health Systems Put Options (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,197 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,258% compared to the average volume of 125 put options.

CYH opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $11.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.52.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,354,599 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $28,547,637.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,216,000 after acquiring an additional 708,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Community Health Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,388,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 90,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,675 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,598,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.