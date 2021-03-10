Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Director Chris Killingstad Sells 3,809 Shares of Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Director Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $304,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chris Killingstad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $230,790.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,675.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Chris Killingstad sold 9,889 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $692,230.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Chris Killingstad sold 3,270 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $228,900.00.

Tennant stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.24. Tennant has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,687,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tennant in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tennant by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

