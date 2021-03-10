Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

