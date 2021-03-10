Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EVLO stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,970. The company has a market capitalization of $563.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.46. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

In other Evelo Biosciences news, Director David R. Epstein bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.