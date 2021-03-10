ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.
Shares of ANIP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.39. 2,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,559. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $375.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.34.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
