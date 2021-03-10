ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Shares of ANIP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.39. 2,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,559. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $375.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.34.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

