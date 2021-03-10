Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Insider Public Securities G. Brookfield Sells 10,000 Shares

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $207,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 68,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,000.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

