Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Sells $199,710.00 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of UNM opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNM. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,458.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 133,473 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unum Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,647,000 after buying an additional 309,830 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

