Morgan Stanley Trims MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price to $415.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $439.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $8.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.50. 28,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,410. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total value of $6,713,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,894,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,905,713. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

