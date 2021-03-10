Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CURLF traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,306. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

CURLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Curaleaf from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curaleaf from $23.00 to $32.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.21.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.