Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $120.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.