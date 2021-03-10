Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.
NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $120.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.27.
Marker Therapeutics Company Profile
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.
See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.