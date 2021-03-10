2,371 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,878 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 592,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $107,344,000 after purchasing an additional 46,977 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 42,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.40. 370,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,962,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.33 billion, a PE ratio of -122.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.75.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

