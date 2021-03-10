Viridian Ria LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,126 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft stock opened at $227.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.