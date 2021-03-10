ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 15,461 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $10,988,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,837,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,893,000 after buying an additional 453,318 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 30.8% during the third quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 1,609,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after buying an additional 379,234 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $3,614,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,791,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,741,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

