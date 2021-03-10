Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

ADP stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,805. The firm has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $184.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.40.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

