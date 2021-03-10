Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,220 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 151.1% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.02. 68,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,929. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The stock has a market cap of $146.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.08 and its 200 day moving average is $191.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

