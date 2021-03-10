First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Alexander R. Bradley Sells 3,173 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of FSLR stock opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.
About First Solar
First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.
