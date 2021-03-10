First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Alexander R. Bradley Sells 3,173 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Barclays lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

