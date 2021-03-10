BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $59,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,073.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $210,847 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

