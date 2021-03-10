Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 630,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 282,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 946.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

