Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,424,000 after acquiring an additional 842,211 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 380,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after buying an additional 69,389 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after buying an additional 56,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,937,000 after buying an additional 52,378 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,066 shares of company stock worth $4,996,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.