FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.23

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.23 and last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 1956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

Get FB Financial alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,567 shares of company stock worth $750,285 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 583,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,574,000 after purchasing an additional 285,111 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after acquiring an additional 251,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 243,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.