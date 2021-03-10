Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.47

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$39.47 and last traded at C$39.10, with a volume of 133022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.43.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

