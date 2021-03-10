Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 234 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Belden were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Belden by 195.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 3.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 13.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 9.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.06.

In other Belden news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

